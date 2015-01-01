SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Stone R, Kim J, Xu C, Mgaedeh F, Fales C, Westby B. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 903-907.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661456

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Under life-threatening circumstances, the interaction between law enforcement officers and pistol slides during the racking and reloading process is critical to survival. Nine expert law-enforcement officers were recruited to investigate the effects of slide pull devices on application time and performance using semi-automatic pistols. Participants were asked to manually rack both standard and augmented slide pull devices and then clean three magazines. Videos and times were recorded to compare the slide types. Using a Welch?s t-test, no racking time difference between standard and augmented (p=0.9756) was found, but there is a slightly statistically significant difference in error rate (p=0.0765), with the augmented slide causing fewer errors. Additionally, seven of the nine officers preferred the augmented to the standard slide. Despite the lack of statistical significance with an α-level of.05, the biomechanical differences between slides and user preferences may indicate that slide types can augment participants? performances to be more precise.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print