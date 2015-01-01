SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu Y, Zhao R, Li Y. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 913-917.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661522

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The study investigated drivers' overtaking behavior in partially automated vehicles and conventional vehicles under different traffic density conditions. Twelve participants "drove" a simulated vehicle on a 10-mile straight, two-way rural interstate highway in 4 scenarios (2 (traffic density: Low, High) x 2 (vehicle type: Partially automated vehicle, Conventional vehicle)) in random orders. Participants' driving performance, eye movement, brain activity, and workload were collected and analyzed.

RESULTS indicated that vehicle type significantly affects speed standard deviation, pupil dilation and workload.

RESULTS also showed that traffic density significantly affects average speed and workload. The findings should help improve the design of automated vehicles and thus improve traffic efficiency.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print