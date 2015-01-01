Abstract

Restricted Crossing U-turns (RCUTs) show reduction in severe and fatal crashes compared to traditional stop-controlled intersections in rural and suburban areas, but poor community acceptance of these relatively novel road designs can lead to costly delays in installation or cessation of the project. One way to increase road user acceptance of RCUTs and other novel road designs is through the use of persuasive technologies such as virtual environments and simulation. Three studies employing different forms of simulated virtual environments with the same RCUT design were conducted, with participants providing pre- and post-exposure self-report attitudes toward the RCUTs. The results indicated that acceptance towards RCUTs generally improved for two of the three studies that provided a virtual experience driving through an RCUT, but attitudes did not improve for the virtual environment utilizing a highly immersive full-cab simulator. The results have implications for the use of persuasive technologies for novel roadway designs.

