Pesaru V, Du N. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 943-947.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Driver factors are increasingly recognized as important factors contributing to tra?c-related morbidity and mortality. This study aimed to investigate how driver factors, including driver-related demographics, driving-related experience, and trip-related behaviors, in?uenced the risk of crashes and near-crashes (CNC). Using the Second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2) Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) dataset, we employed a mixed-e?ects logistic regression model to examine the e?ects.
