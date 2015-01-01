|
Citation
|
Duany JM, Mouloua M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 968-971.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Aggressive driving behavior is regarded as a social dysfunction that poses a major risk to traffic safety. Previous research has indicated trait mindfulness as a protective factor for maladaptive thoughts and driver anger. The current study was designed to examine the mediating role of trait driver aggressiveness on the relationship between trait mindfulness and propensity for aggressive driving behavior. A sample of 122 drivers responded to a series of online questionnaires that assessed trait mindfulness, trait driver aggressiveness, and propensity for aggressive driving behavior.
Language: en