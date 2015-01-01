Abstract

Aggressive driving behavior is regarded as a social dysfunction that poses a major risk to traffic safety. Previous research has indicated trait mindfulness as a protective factor for maladaptive thoughts and driver anger. The current study was designed to examine the mediating role of trait driver aggressiveness on the relationship between trait mindfulness and propensity for aggressive driving behavior. A sample of 122 drivers responded to a series of online questionnaires that assessed trait mindfulness, trait driver aggressiveness, and propensity for aggressive driving behavior.



RESULTS indicated that trait mindfulness was a significant predictor of trait driver aggressiveness. Similarly, trait mindfulness had also a moderating effect on the relationship between propensity for aggressive driving and trait driver aggressiveness. This indicated that those with higher trait mindfulness scores and lower trait driver aggressiveness scores were less likely to engage in aggressive driving behavior. Both theoretical and practical implications are discussed, and directions for future research are presented.

Language: en