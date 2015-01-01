SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Chu Y, Hariharan D, Hollar S, Feng J. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 977-981.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661390

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

One critical issue of autonomous vehicles is how to communicate the intention to pedestrians. In this study, the impact of two factors (vehicle motion and LED lighting signal type) on participants? interpretation of LED signals were investigated. A total of 80 participants completed the study online. We found that motion affects participants? interpretation, but depending on the LED pattern; participants were also able to understand the vehicle?s intention with the attention capturing pattern (flashing squares). In addition, some creative interpretations were reported suggesting an opportunity to redefine the meaning of light patterns. Implications of these findings and next steps were discussed.?


Language: en
