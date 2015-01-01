SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hale CR. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 982-986.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661410

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The Training Analytics Support (TAS) framework encompasses a theory and associated analysis stages intended to facilitate training design. Through execution of these stages, the TAS framework will allow training developers to define portfolios tailored to the needs of each trainee, track trainee mastery status across careers, and dynamically adjust portfolios to target ongoing training to specific areas in need of remediation. This document summarizes the six stages of training analytics within the TAS framework and briefly describes the manual and automated methods used to instantiate each stage.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print