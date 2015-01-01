Abstract

The number of active shooter incidents has been increasing over the past two decades. Furthermore, these events have become increasingly more fatal as the average number of casualties per incident has simultaneously been rising. As a result, finding more efficient ways to respond to these threats is essential. The literature evaluating current methodologies, specifically the “Run, Hide, Fight” technique, revealed that not much research has been done on its effectiveness, especially with respect to law enforcement?s responses. Additionally, the training medium for active shooter training for law enforcement and civilians has not been evaluated. A survey of twelve people (six law enforcement officers, six teachers) revealed a discrepancy between the civilians’ response and what law enforcement thought was safe and effective (three stated that current techniques were effective, three stated that current techniques were not). Future training must coordinate both law enforcement and civilian responses so that their responses complement one another.

