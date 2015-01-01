SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arca AA, Sablyak M, Mouloua M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1033-1037.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181322661375

The current study was designed to empirically examine the role of nomophobia level and cellphone presence in distracted driving. Seventy-One participants consisting of 13 mild, 37 moderate, and 21 severe nomophobia individuals participated in the study. They were required to complete a series of questionaries and driving vignettes related to their cellphone being either accessible or not accessible. It was hypothesized that higher nomophobia level and lack of cellphone presence would result in higher subjective distraction and negative affect scores for each of the driving vignettes.

RESULTS indicated higher nomophobia level and the cellphone not being accessible resulted in significantly higher negative affect and subjective distraction. Furthermore, results highlighted individuals with moderate and severe nomophobia as being at higher probability to be easily distracted and engage in risky driving behaviors. Theoretical and practical implications are discussed, and directions for future research are also presented.


Language: en
