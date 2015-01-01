|
Citation
|
Arca AA, Sablyak M, Mouloua M. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1033-1037.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
|
Abstract
|
The current study was designed to empirically examine the role of nomophobia level and cellphone presence in distracted driving. Seventy-One participants consisting of 13 mild, 37 moderate, and 21 severe nomophobia individuals participated in the study. They were required to complete a series of questionaries and driving vignettes related to their cellphone being either accessible or not accessible. It was hypothesized that higher nomophobia level and lack of cellphone presence would result in higher subjective distraction and negative affect scores for each of the driving vignettes.
