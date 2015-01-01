|
Feltman KA, Basso J, Matthews C. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1042-1045.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
In an effort to identify physiological measures to be used for identifying aviator operator state, a study was completed evaluating electroencephalograph (EEG) data recorded during simulated flight. Eight Army aviators participated in the study. EEG data were recorded during a baseline and high workload flights. Correlational analyses examining the relationship between EEG data and flight performance data found a relationship between frontal alpha activity and altitude deviations. The findings suggest that EEG is a candidate measure for detecting operator state in rotary-wing aviators.
Language: en