Abstract

We conducted a psychometric evaluation of a modified Technology Acceptance Model, specifically designed to assess consumer?s acceptance of autonomous vehicles. Autonomous vehicles must be adopted by society to minimize accidents and fatalities. Technology Acceptance has been defined as the antecedents to use of technology. Firstly, we evaluated the relationship among indicator items using a polychoric correlations. Next, we conducted a confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) and reliability analysis to evaluate internal factor structure and consistency.



RESULTS indicate that the model had mixed global fit indices, indicating a potential need for an overhaul of the survey. The point estimate of McDonald?s ? improved if the fourth trust item were removed. Recommendations are made about the next steps for the TAM, such as generating a new item pool for Social Influence and Behavioral Intention to Use so that the latent factors may be properly identified in Factor Analysis. Additionally, Perceived Trust and Perceived Usefulness may benefit from a new pool of indicator items as well.

Language: en