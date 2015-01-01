SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Martinez KD, Huang G. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1305-1309.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181322661391

unavailable

Current autonomous vehicles are still semi-autonomous and require drivers to take over control of the vehicle under various conditions (e.g., encountering erased lane markings). This presents an issue in human-machine interaction, as there is a need for reliable methods to guide drivers through the sudden and complex takeover process. A tactile display that can present multi-dimensional information (e.g., status, direction, and position) may be a good option, especially when the information presented in their visual and auditory channels is overloading. However, limited work has attempted to summarize this topic. Therefore, the goal of this study is to synthesize literature that examined the effects of tactile display on takeover performance in automated vehicles.

FINDINGS indicated that tactile displays can be placed in multiple in-vehicle locations to present various vibrotactile patterns helping to improve drivers? performance during the automated vehicle takeover, which could inform the design of human-machine interfaces for autonomous vehicles.


