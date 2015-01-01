Abstract

Vulnerable road users (VRUs) like bicyclists, pedestrians, and road users of other modalities, are at a higher risk of collision with young drivers when a complex traffic situation presents itself. Past research has established the importance of young drivers? perceptions about VRUs around safe interactions. This research aimed to design and evaluate a novel persuasive intervention that can improve perceptions of young drivers towards VRUs. First, the study identified recently licensed (12 to 18 months) perceptions towards VRUs through structured interviews. Based on these findings, an interactive intervention was designed and evaluated.



RESULTS showed improvement over time in self-reported violations among groups who received the intervention or the control. Additionally, participants who received a citation showed lower violations and lapses. The findings have implications for designing future interventions for interactions with VRUs.

