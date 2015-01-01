SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mehrotra S, Roberts SC. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1350-1354.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661427

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Vulnerable road users (VRUs) like bicyclists, pedestrians, and road users of other modalities, are at a higher risk of collision with young drivers when a complex traffic situation presents itself. Past research has established the importance of young drivers? perceptions about VRUs around safe interactions. This research aimed to design and evaluate a novel persuasive intervention that can improve perceptions of young drivers towards VRUs. First, the study identified recently licensed (12 to 18 months) perceptions towards VRUs through structured interviews. Based on these findings, an interactive intervention was designed and evaluated.

RESULTS showed improvement over time in self-reported violations among groups who received the intervention or the control. Additionally, participants who received a citation showed lower violations and lapses. The findings have implications for designing future interventions for interactions with VRUs.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print