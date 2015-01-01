Abstract

Riding a bicycle, walking, and running are generally health-promoting and environmentally friendly activities, but tens of thousands of cyclists and hundreds of thousands of pedestrians worldwide die in accidents each year. There is an urgent need to address this complex problem with a multidisciplinary and multi-faceted approach. This panel will present recent research related to the safety of these vulnerable road users, focusing on the human factors / ergonomics aspects of these accidents and their prevention. This will include a discussion of conspicuity, infrastructure, distracted driving / walking / cycling, inattentional blindness, rider / pedestrian behavior, and interactions with automated and driverless vehicles.

