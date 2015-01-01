SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shen T, Cummings ML. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1433-1436.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661118

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

While driving behaviors have been widely studied with various microscopic simulations, comparatively little attention is paid to how different microscopic simulation environments measure the same human driving behaviors. To this end, we compared aggregate human driving behaviors for two microscopic simulators, SUMO and PTV Vissim, in zipper and early merge scenarios. We used standard embedded driver and traffic models for both microscopic simulators.

RESULTS showed the two simulators were generally equivalent in computational resource demand but produced delay estimates that were not consistent with one another, or internally. Another finding is that SUMO produced more variability than PTV Vissim, which may be an advantage when representing human behavior uncertainty that is highly variable. Ultimately, the choice of simulation environment depends on the research question, monetary costs, and human costs of development.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print