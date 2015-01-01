|
Shen T, Cummings ML. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1433-1436.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
While driving behaviors have been widely studied with various microscopic simulations, comparatively little attention is paid to how different microscopic simulation environments measure the same human driving behaviors. To this end, we compared aggregate human driving behaviors for two microscopic simulators, SUMO and PTV Vissim, in zipper and early merge scenarios. We used standard embedded driver and traffic models for both microscopic simulators.
Language: en