SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liu J, Boyle LN. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1447-1451.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1071181322661305

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Autonomous vehicles are expected to improve road safety and efficiency in future transportation systems. A driving simulator study was designed to identify driving styles and the cooperation between human drivers and other AVs. The study captured driver?s following behavior in a fully autonomous driving environment at unsignalized intersections. Participants were asked to make a series of maneuvers (straight through intersection, left turn, and right turn) in two different speed conditions (30, 40 mph) and two different traffic density conditions (with or without other traffic). Analysis of Variance showed that drivers had a significantly larger deviation (defined as the area between two trajectories) during left turn maneuvers when they were traveling at higher speeds. Moreover, the first turning operation had smaller deviation than the second turning operation. The findings have implications for the design of driver-assistance guidance systems in future mixed autonomous and non-autonomous traffic flows.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print