Citation
Haus SH, Gershon P, Mehler B, Reimer B. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1471-1475.
(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
Abstract
Speeding is a prevalent and risky behavior. This study leveraged the MIT Advanced Vehicle Technology naturalistic driving data to identify and characterize speeding behavior across automation levels including Manual Driving, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Pilot Assist (PA) that supports both longitudinal and lateral vehicle control. We analyzed 146 hours of motorway driving from 15 participants who each drove an instrumented vehicle for one month. Speeding prevalence, magnitude, and duration distributions were compared across automation levels using logistic mixed effect models.
Language: en