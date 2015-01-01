Abstract

METHODS for enhancing pilot interaction with large, information dense, cockpit displays were explored. Specifically, the effects of visual feedback and selection button configuration were manipulated when augmenting cursor control with head tracking technology. Previous studies demonstrated that head tracking can be combined with traditional cursor control to decrease selection times but can increase pilot mental and physical workload. A human subject experiment was performed to evaluate two control button configurations and three visual feedback conditions. A repeated measures analysis of variance revealed that removing visual feedback reduced accuracy and selection time, control configuration did not affect performance. However, all head tracking configurations were faster than the current cursor control system. Fitts? Law models provided a poor fit to the observed data. It is proposed that conditions without visual feedback may impose lower physical workload than the other configurations.

