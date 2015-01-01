Abstract

Complex user needs are often found at the intersection of safety and job performance. This is particularly so for combat medics who need to remain safe while providing en route casualty care in a ground vehicle during mission operations. The following practitioner?s case report describes how subject matter expert interviews, hierarchical task analyses, and a simulated workspace observation were used to uncover unique requirements to inform a design concept for new medic seating. The solution allows medics to perform life-saving interventions while harnessed in an energy attenuating system.



CONCLUSIONS highlight on-going challenges designing systems to satisfy conflicting requirements.

Language: en