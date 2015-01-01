SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Trabysh V, Keebler JR, Winter SR. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1819-1823.

(Copyright © 2022, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1071181322661351

unavailable

Approximately 85% of aviation accidents are attributed to pilot error (FAA, 2009). Given this knowledge, studying the thought processes of pilots, particularly how they perceive risk, is of considerable interest among aviation research. This static trend continues to emphasize the importance of seeking to understand the way in which pilots think, operate, and make decisions. Previous risk perception measures in the aviation domain have exhibited issues pertaining to construct validity, warranting the development of a new instrument. The purpose of this paper is to discuss the criticality of understanding risk perception and its implications, as well as the current scale development and validation process. Successful validation may result in a new standard measure of risk perception in aviators. In addition, this tool may facilitate further insight into pilot?s perceptions of risk, leading to a more robust understanding of decision-making in the cockpit.


Language: en
