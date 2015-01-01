|
Kim E, Gil H, Ryu J, Oakley I, Shin G. Proc. Hum. Factors Ergon. Soc. Annu. Meet. 2022; 66(1): 1967-1971.
Abstract
Virtual Reality (VR) is a promising candidate for an in-vehicle personal viewing system. However, motion sickness caused by VR in vehicles is a major obstacle to its use. In this study, we propose mitigating motion sickness by presenting peripheral cues that are integral to a VR scene. The cues react to the vehicle?s rotation with a three-dimensional opposing rotation. An on-road experiment was conducted to evaluate whether the peripheral cues mitigate motion sickness. Outcomes were assessed by both subjective motion sickness ratings and physiological responses. There are two conditions: watching a video with the cues and without the cues.
Language: en