Libutzki B, Neukirch B, Kittel-Schneider S, Reif A, Hartman CA. Acta Psychiatr. Scand. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36464800
INTRODUCTION: Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is associated with risk-taking behaviour, leading to accidents and unintentional injuries (summarized here as incidents). MAIN AIM: determine if men and women with and without ADHD differ in the risk of mild (treated outpatient) and severe (treated inpatient) incidents across the adult lifespan (age groups 18-29y; 30-59y, ≥60y.). Secondary aim: investigate the role of comorbid mental disorders and drugs for the treatment of these comorbidities, and ADHD-medication.
wounds and injuries; comorbidity; accidental injuries; Attention Deficit Disorder with Hyperactivity (ADHD); real-world evidence (RWE)