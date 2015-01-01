Abstract

Correction: BMC Public Health 22, 2071 (2022)



https://doi.org/10.1186/s12889-022-14546-2



The original publication of this article [1] contained an error in an equation in the "Evaluation index" section. The incorrect and correct equation are shown below.



Incorrect



Cr=(C α + Cs)/3



Correct



Cr=(C α + Cs)/2



This does not affect the conclusions/results of the article. The original article has been updated.

