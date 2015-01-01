|
Daddimani RM, Madhava Murthy SK, Sharan PM, Patil AD. Cureus 2022; 14(10): e30951.
Abstract
Background Hip fractures occur frequently in the elderly population over the age of 60 years following low-energy domestic falls. The postoperative mortality after hip fracture surgery depends on numerous factors like comorbidities, pre-fall ambulatory status, nutritional status, cognition, and overall physical health. In this context, the physiological age and reserve play a vital role in mortality after hip fracture surgeries. This physiological reserve is measured in terms of "frailty." There are many frailty indices that assess the physiological reserves of an elderly patient. The modified frailty index (MFI) is one of the validated indexes predicting postoperative complications and mortality. So we concluded there is a need to assess the patients with MFI preoperatively, based on which mortality and postoperative complications could be predicted in our patients.
Keywords
elderly; mortality; elderly hip fractures; modified frailty index; odds ratio; postoperative complications