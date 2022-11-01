Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Fall from ladders is increasingly identified as a significant cause of injury and mortality, yet large-scale research into ladder fall outcomes and trends is limited.



OBJECTIVES: To explore the nature and severity of injuries resulting from ladder falls and to determine predictors of Injury Severity Score (ISS) and 6-month mortality.



METHODS: Data were obtained from the New South Wales (NSW) Trauma Registry, Admitted Patient Data Collection and Registry of Births, Deaths, and Marriages on patients aged 15 and over who had major trauma from a ladder fall and were admitted to hospital between January 1st, 2012, and July 31st, 2019. Data linkage and descriptive statistics were carried out alongside bivariate and multivariable regression analysis.



RESULTS: 963 patients injured after ladder falls were identified. The mean age was 61.9 years (SD 14.2), 91.0% were male, and 489 (50.8%) were born in Australia. The height of fall was between one and five meters in 827 (86.2%) patients, and the place of fall was home and residential places in 27.5%. The most common body areas injured were the head (26.5%), spine (21.2%) and thorax (20.6%), and the median injury severity score was 17. The median length of stay of patients' in-hospital and intensive care unit was six days and two days, respectively. Six months post-discharge mortality was 6.4%. The unadjusted association between the presence of comorbidities or socio-economic class and ISS or mortality was not statistically significant. Increasing ISS was found to be associated with increasing age (Estimate (Est), 15.2; 95% Confidence Interval (CI), 12.3-18.1) and a fall height greater than five metres (Est, 5.8; CI, 3.2-8.4). Mortality was found to be associated with increasing age (Odds ratio (OR), 1.06; CI, 1.03-1.08) and increasing ISS (OR, 1.19; CI, 1.15-1.24).



CONCLUSION: People presenting to the hospital after falling from a ladder were predominately male, aged over 60 and had fallen in a residential setting. Increasing age and fall height are associated with more severe injuries.

