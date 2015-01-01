Abstract

Runaway youth may experience a myriad of challenges associated with significant risks to health and well-being. To examine the prevalence and correlates of running away from home among US youth. Annual US nationally representative samples of 8th and 10th graders between 2005 and 2017 from the Monitoring the Future study. Self-reports of nationally representative samples of 8th and 10th graders in the US Annual survey data from 8th and 10th graders spanning 2005-2017, n = 116,520. The primary outcome of this study, running away from home in the past 12 months, was examined using multivariable weighted logistic regression. Predictor measures included: parent and peer relationships, school factors (e.g., grade point average [GPA]), internalizing symptoms, externalizing behavior, and substance use (alcohol, marijuana, and cigarettes). Demographic measures in the model were grade level (8th or 10th), gender (boys or girls), parent education, and race/ethnicity. The annual prevalence of running away decreased significantly from 8.3% in 2005 to 6.1% in 2017. Demographically, running away from home was significantly lower among boys compared with girls. Multivariable logistic regression model results revealed that higher levels of parental involvement, GPA, and self-esteem are all significantly related to lower odds of running away from home. Having peers who drop out of school, going on more date nights, self-derogation, interpersonal aggression, sensation seeking, theft, and property damage, as well as past 12-month alcohol use, past 12-month marijuana use, and past 30-day cigarette use were all associated with higher odds of running away from home. Annual prevalence of running away from home has been decreasing, but still affects a large number of teens. Running away is associated with numerous challenges across social, behavioral, and health domains that can further negatively impact the health and well-being of this already vulnerable population.

