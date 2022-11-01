Abstract

Proven by accident statistics, a tired pilot poses a threat to safe flight operations, especially in its critical phases, such as the approach to landing. In the context of the fatigue's impact on the accurate execution of the approach to landing, no research has yet been carried out to experimentally confirm/deny the impact of this factor on the pilot's performance. Therefore, this study examines the impact of fatigue on the final approach phase through a 24-hour flight simulator experiment. Eight subjects participated in the study, performing 15 instrument approaches over the time period defined above. In order to quantify the stabilised portion of the approach, a time-based approach was defined. The approach was based on identifying the portion of the approach executed in the prescribed descent region of pyramidal shape expressed in percent. The results show a link between the precision and accuracy of the instrument approach execution and the level of pilot fatigue, which can lead to unstabilised approaches that negatively affect overall safety. Therefore, the experimental setup, methodology, and results can serve as an evidence-based approach for a more concrete definition of fatigue risk management or as a knowledge base for further development of this issue.

Language: en