Abstract

The article deals with the possibilities of using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and the creation of a functional prototype of an unmanned aerial vehicle suitable for search and rescue activities. It deals in more detail with the search and rescue of persons buried by an avalanche. In the individual chapters of the paper, issues related to current ways of searching for people in avalanche terrain, specific procedures for searching for individuals or groups of people covered by avalanches are processed. After evaluating the current procedures for searching for people buried in an avalanche, the article focuses on the possibilities of searching for people buried in an avalanche using UAVs. To search for people in an avalanche, a prototype search device was created, which was placed from the bottom of an UAV. The search device prototype consists of an avalanche finder, a signal transmitter intended for FPV flight systems, a power battery and a camera. The camera is used to capture the image from the avalanche search device, which is transmitted to the FPV goggles of the UAV operator through the transmitter. The output of the article is a functional prototype of an avalanche search device, which is suitable for searching for persons buried in an avalanche.

Language: en