Abstract

This study sought to assess changes in active transportation behaviors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to identifying the disparate impacts between sociodemographic groups. A survey was conducted in November 2020, which collected responses from 1,000 Michigan residents statewide regarding walking and biking behaviors before, during, and anticipated post-pandemic. The survey found that people who walked or biked frequently for recreation before the pandemic maintained or increased their activities during the pandemic. More importantly, the survey also revealed differing pandemic-related impacts on walking and biking behaviors between sociodemographic groups. Specifically, people from underprivileged sociodemographic groups, such as those who are older, have lower education or income level, or identify as a minority, were less active in general before the pandemic, and these walking and biking behavior gaps were exacerbated by the pandemic. Furthermore, the elevated negative impacts on these sociodemographic groups were anticipated to continue in the future.

Language: en