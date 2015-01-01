|
Citation
Lilasathapornkit T, Rey D, Liu W, Saberi M. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2022; 144: e103905.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The estimation of pedestrian traffic in urban areas is often performed with computationally intensive microscopic models that usually suffer from scalability issues in large-scale footpath networks. In this study, we present a new macroscopic user equilibrium traffic assignment problem (UE-pTAP) framework for pedestrian networks while taking into account fundamental microscopic properties such as self-organization in bidirectional streams and stochastic walking travel times. We propose four different types of pedestrian volume-delay functions (pVDFs), calibrate them with empirical data, and discuss their implications on the existence and uniqueness of the traffic assignment solution. We demonstrate the applicability of the developed UE-pTAP framework in a small network as well as a large scale network of Sydney footpaths.
Language: en
Keywords
Macroscopic model; Pedestrian flow; Stochastic model; Traffic assignment problem; Volume delay function