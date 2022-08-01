Abstract

Since the 1970s, high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes have been a common policy instrument to mitigate traffic congestion. Yet, their effectiveness remains a controversial topic among researchers, policy makers, and the public. In this debate, a key unknown has been the impact of HOV lanes on commuters' carpooling behaviors. This paper brings a new piece of evidence by offering a data-driven assessment of carpooling intent and adoption, using revealed-preferences data. We partner with Waze, a major carpooling platform, and leverage a natural experiment following the introduction of three HOV lanes in Israel in 2019. Using tailored treatment and control groups coupled with econometric analyses, we derive four main findings. First, HOV lanes bring new users to the carpooling platform, which contributes to alleviating the "cold-start" problem in the marketplace. Second, HOV lanes have a positive impact on carpool intent: the number of carpool offers sent by drivers increase manifold following the introduction of the HOV lanes. Third, HOV lanes have a disparate impact on carpool adoption: carpools increase significantly for two out of three HOV lanes. This result underscores the critical impact of HOV lanes design: it seems more beneficial to have round-trip HOV lanes (as opposed to one-way lanes) and two-passenger occupancy requirements (as opposed to three-passenger requirements). Last, HOV lanes have a broader impact, by increasing carpooling on non-HOV routes and shifting the travel behaviors of non-carpoolers. We conclude by discussing policy implications, highlighting collaboration opportunities between policy makers and digital carpooling platforms to enhance the design and operations of HOV lanes.

