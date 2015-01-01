SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Youssouf N. Heliyon 2022; 8(12): e11792.

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.heliyon.2022.e11792

36471847

PMC9718991

[CNN = Convolutional neural network]

Autonomous driving cars are becoming popular everywhere and the need for a robust traffic sign recognition system that ensures safety by recognizing traffic signs accurately and fast is increasing. In this paper, we build a CNN that can classify 43 different traffic signs from the German Traffic Sign Recognition benchmark dataset. The dataset is made up of 39,186 images for training and 12,630 for testing. Our CNN for classification is light and reached an accuracy of 99.20% with only 0.8 M parameters. It is tested also under severe conditions to prove its generalization ability. We also used Faster R-CNN and YOLOv4 networks to implement a recognition system for traffic signs. The German Traffic Sign Detection benchmark dataset was used. Faster R-CNN obtained a mean average precision (mAP) of 43.26% at 6 Frames Per Second (FPS), which is not suitable for real-time application. YOLOv4 achieved an mAP of 59.88% at 35 FPS, which is the preferred model for real-time traffic sign detection. These mAPs are obtained using Intersect Over Union of 50%. A comparative analysis is also presented between these models.


Language: en

Object detection; Convolutional neural network; Faster R–CNN; GTSDB; GTSRB; Traffic sign classification; Traffic sign recognition; YOLOv4

