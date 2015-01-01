Abstract

The purpose of the work is to establish the relationship between the magnitudes of the electric current and clinical and physiological manifestations (outcome) on the basis of data from special literature. When performing forensic medical examinations, questions are often raised about the possibility of saving the life of an injured person in the provision of timely medical care, as well as the possibility of taking active actions after causing damages. The totality of the above information will enable to answer these questions reasonably. Besides, the data summarized in the article are necessary when planning experimental work in the study of electropathology and when conducting biomedical tests.



===



Работы -- на основании данных специальной литературы установить зависимость между величинами электрического тока и клинико-физиологическими проявлениями (исходом). При проведении судебно-медицинских экспертиз нередко возникают вопросы о возможности сохранения жизни пострадавшего при оказании своевременной медицинской помощи, а также совершения активных действий после причинения повреждений. Совокупность приведенных сведений позволит аргументированно ответить на указанные вопросы. Кроме того, обобщенные в статье данные могут быть использованы при изучении электропатологии и проведении медико-биологических испытаний.

Language: ru