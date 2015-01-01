|
Kochoyan AL, Gedygushev IA, Tumanov EV. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2022; 65(6): 42-46.
Критерии оценки тяжести поражения и исхода электротравмы в зависимости от параметров тока и путей его прохождения
(Copyright © 2022, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)
PMID
36472179
Abstract
The purpose of the work is to establish the relationship between the magnitudes of the electric current and clinical and physiological manifestations (outcome) on the basis of data from special literature. When performing forensic medical examinations, questions are often raised about the possibility of saving the life of an injured person in the provision of timely medical care, as well as the possibility of taking active actions after causing damages. The totality of the above information will enable to answer these questions reasonably. Besides, the data summarized in the article are necessary when planning experimental work in the study of electropathology and when conducting biomedical tests.
Language: ru
Keywords
Humans; *Electric Injuries/diagnosis/etiology; electric injury; forensic medical examination; injury by atmospheric electricity; injury by technical electricity; pathophysiology of an electrical injury