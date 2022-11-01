Abstract

Evidence accumulation models (EAMs) are a class of computational cognitive model used to understand the latent cognitive processes that underlie human decisions and response times (RTs). They have seen widespread application in cognitive psychology and neuroscience. However, historically, the application of these models was limited to simple decision tasks. Recently, researchers have applied these models to gain insight into the cognitive processes that underlie observed behaviour in applied domains, such as air-traffic control (ATC), driving, forensic and medical image discrimination, and maritime surveillance. Here, we discuss how this modelling approach helps researchers understand how the cognitive system adapts to task demands and interventions, such as task automation. We also discuss future directions and argue for wider adoption of cognitive modelling in Human Factors research.

