|
Citation
|
Türen S, Efi̇l S, Bülbül E, Yeni̇ T, Ayvaz MYILDIZ, Yilmaz RATAKOLU. J. Contemp. Med. 2022; 12(6): 923-929.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, The journal, Publisher ScopeMed-GESDAV)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Occupational risks by leading to accidents and diseases can adversely affect the health of nursing students and can cause serious injuries. Therefore, students are expected to be aware of these risks in order to be aware of occupational accidents or diseases and take precautions. This study was aimed to evaluate the occupational risk perception of nursing students and the factors affecting it and their association with occupational accidents. Material and Methods: Study was carried out with 728 nursing students in six universities. The data were collected using "Data Gathering Form" prepared by researchers and "Occupational Risk Perception Scale (ORPS)".
Language: en