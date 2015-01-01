Abstract

As the use of electric energy increases, the number of electric disasters also increases. In this study, the contents of forensic analysis to investigate the cause of an electric shock accident during an electric disaster are described. When an electric shock accident occurs, a singular point such as an electrical melting mark appears on the electrical installation, and the electric shock path can be identified by analyzing this point. In addition, on the clothes which were interacting with the work tools used by the victim, peculiar traces of human tissue adhesion and carbonization perforation appear. Finally, the victim's body is left with traces of electrical burn formed by the electric shock accident. In this way, unique traces remain in an electric shock accident, and through the inspection of these traces, it is possible to identify the electric shock path and dangerousness in the event of an electric shock accident. Therefore, it is expected that the contents of this paper can be used as a basic reference for an accurate investigation of the cause of electric shock accidents.

