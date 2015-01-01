Abstract

Driver in-alertness is an important cause for most accident related to the vehicles basis of the system to possibly reduce the accidents related to driver's drowsiness. The purpose of such a system is to perform detection of driver fatigue. By placing the camera inside the car, we can monitor the face of the driver and look for the eye-movements which indicate that the driver is no longer in condition to driver is no longer in condition to drive. In such a case, a warning signal should be issued. This paper describes how to find and track the eyes. We also describe a method that can determine if the eyes are open or closed. The main criterion of this system is that it must be highly non-intrusive and it should start when the ignition is turned on without having at the driver initiate the system. Nor should the driver be responsible for providing any feedback to the system. The system must also operate regardless of the texture and the color of the face. It must also be able to handle diverse condition such as changes in light, shadows, reflections etc. In given paper a drowsy driver warning system using image processing as well as accelerometer is proposed.

