Abstract

Uber and other on-demand business platforms drivers experience unparalleled flexibility in work hours, and many are using this model instead of working a fixed-hours job. The option of working more hours a day and, as a result, increasing the remuneration received is often chosen by drivers even at the expense of sleep. Due to their professional obligation, this population is at risk of excessive sleepiness due to sleep deprivation or poor sleep quality, increasing the risk of detrimental effects on health and the risk of car accidents. Considering that sleep is essential for general health, it is mandatory to create strategies to address these issues, such as limiting the maximum number of hours worked a day under the laws regulating labor rights and periodically assessing drivers' alertness.

Language: en