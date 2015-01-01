|
Citation
|
Yang F, Liu W. Osteoarthritis and cartilage open 2021; 3(4): e100216.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36474764
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Knee osteoarthritis increases the risk of falls among older adults. Tai Chi (TC) has been increasingly utilized to prevent falls in older adults. However, findings from previous studies are inconclusive, possibly due to a lack of scientifically sound methodologies to identify targeted TC forms, which likely maximize the training effects in preventing falls. It has been recently indicated that individual TC forms challenge body balance to varying degrees, providing us a foundation to select optimal TC forms. The objective of this preliminary study was to examine whether the challenge to body balance quantified by the range of dynamic stability is different between identified optimal TC forms (OTC) and commonly used TC (CTC) forms among older adults with knee osteoarthritis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fall prevention; Tai Chi; Dynamic stability; Optimal Tai Chi forms