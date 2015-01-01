SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Farag J, Sherwood D, Kuwabara A, Kumbhare D. Am. J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/PHM.0000000000002163

36480362

Ulnar neuropathy at the wrist is a common consequence of long-duration cycling, a condition termed 'Cyclist Palsy'. Although Cyclist Palsy has been clinically well-described in the literature, a gap exists regarding its electrodiagnostic evaluation and management. Patients with Cyclist Palsy present with a wide variety of sensory or motor impairments, depending on the location of the lesion. Electrodiagnostic studies are essential for accurate localization, with studies suggesting that pure motor lesions sparing the hypothenar muscles are most common among cyclists. This paper aims to provide the electromyographer and physiatrist with a clinical approach to Cyclist Palsy, and management strategies including patient education, equipment changes, and alterations to bicycle fit.


