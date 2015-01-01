Abstract

A major question in human-automation interaction is whether tasks should be traded or shared between human and automation. This work presents reflections-which have evolved through classroom debates between the authors over the past ten years-on these two forms of human-automation interaction, with a focus on the automated driving domain. As in the lectures, we start with a historically informed survey of six pitfalls of automation: 1. Loss of situation and mode awareness, 2. Deskilling, 3. Unbalanced mental workload, 4. Behavioral adaptation, 5. Misuse, and 6. Disuse. Next, one of the authors explains why he believes that haptic shared control may remedy the pitfalls. Next, another author rebuts these arguments, arguing that traded control is the most promising way to improve road safety. This article ends with a common ground, explaining that shared and traded control outperform each other at medium and low environmental complexity, respectively.

