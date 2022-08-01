Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study examined the impact of daylight saving time changes on traffic crashes in the United States. Using a data-driven regression analysis approach, the study analyzed 2014-2016 crash data from six states spanning all four major time zones in the contiguous United States.



METHOD: The researchers developed regression models for a number of analysis scenarios and by days of week separately. Based on the crash data, the team used an eight-week impact period for the spring time change and a four-week impact period for the fall time change.



RESULTS: The regression analysis showed that the spring time change was followed by an overall crash reduction of 18% during the eight-week period immediately after the time change, with a considerably higher crash reduction for freeway crashes (24%), rural crashes (24%), or non-intersection crashes (21%). The time change back to SDT in fall was followed by a 6% overall crash increase during the following four weeks, with considerably higher increases for freeway crashes (15%), non-intersection crashes (9%), nighttime crashes (28%), single-vehicle crashes (28%), and crashes in urban areas (12%). This study provides additional insights, including in many cases more comprehensive knowledge on how the changes to and from DST each year affect roadway traffic crashes.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings of this project further add to the current understanding on how the time changes affect public health in the form of traffic crashes. They also serve as additional evidence for public policy makers to better weigh the benefits and impacts associated with the time changes in the United States for relevant policy makings.

Language: en