Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study introduces a new analysis protocol for detecting real-time snowy weather conditions on freeways by utilizing trajectory-level data extracted from the Second Strategic Highway Research Program (SHRP2) Naturalistic Driving Study (NDS) dataset. The data include parameters reduced from a real-time image feature extraction technique, time series data collected from external sensors, and CANbus data collected by the NDS ego-vehicles. To provide flexibility in winter maintenance, two segmentation types of one-minute and one-mile segments were used to sample snowy trips and their matched clear weather trips.



METHOD: In this study, four non-parametric models were developed using six data assemblies to detect snowy weather on freeways. The data assemblies are arranged based on three data sources, including image database extracted from an in-vehicle video camera, sensors, and CANbus data, to examine the effectiveness of snow detection models for different data types considering real-time availability of data.



RESULTS: Overall, the developed models successfully detected snowy weather on freeways with an accuracy ranging between 76% to 89%.



RESULTS indicated that high accuracy of estimating snowy weather can be accomplished using the data fusion between external sensors data and texture parameters of images, without accessing to CANbus data.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Practical applications can be driven with respect to the time or distance coordinates, using different data fusion assemblies, and data availability. The study proves the importance of employing vehicles as weather sensors in the Connected Vehicles (CV) applications and Variable Speed Limit (VSL) to improve traffic safety on freeways.

Language: en