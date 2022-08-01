|
Citation
|
Benedetti MH, Li L, Shen S, Kinnear N, Delgado MK, Zhu M. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 204-209.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36481010
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Concurrent use of a cellphone while driving impairs driving abilities, and studies of policy effectiveness in reducing distracted driving have yielded mixed results. Furthermore, few studies have considered how hands-free phone use associates with handheld phone bans. It is not clear whether hand-held phone bans dissuade some drivers from using the phone while driving completely, or whether it simply promotes a shift to hands-free use. The present study estimates the association between handheld phone policies and self-reported talking on hands-free and handheld cellphones while driving.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Policy; Traffic safety; Distracted driving; Handheld phone policies; Handheld phone use while driving; Hands-free phone use while driving