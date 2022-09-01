Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Unsignalized intersections are critical components of the road network where traffic collisions occur frequently.



METHOD: This study aims to design a Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)- and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)-based unsignalized intersection collision warning system (UICWS) to improve driver performance and enhance driver safety at unsignalized intersections. A multi-user driving simulator experiment was conducted with 48 participants divided into 24 pairs. The dynamic interaction of each participant pair as they approached the intersection from straight-crossing directions was examined under different warning conditions (i.e., with vs without UICWS) and intersection field of view (IFOV) conditions (i.e., standard vs improved IFOV).



RESULTS AND CONCLUSIONS: The experimental results showed that the UICWS could effectively help drivers make appropriate operation decisions and reduce the number of right-angle collisions and near-collisions at unsignalized intersections. In the condition without UICWS, improved IFOV could prompt drivers to make crossing decisions in advance and adjust speed smoothly. Moreover, drivers' crossing maneuvers changed with the relative distance between the subject and conflict vehicles and the intersection. The risks of collisions and near-collisions increased significantly when the two vehicles were at a similar distance to the intersection before they initiated any actions.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The findings show that the proposed UICWS can effectively reduce collisions or near-collisions at unsignalized intersections in a connected vehicle environment. On this basis, some active intervention strategies, such as specific speed guidance depending on the dynamics of the conflict vehicle, can be developed to ensure vehicles passing through unsignalised intersections safely.

Language: en