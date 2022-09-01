Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prior studies examining the relationship between work- related injuries and healthcare use among middle-aged and older workers were mainly cross-sectional and reported inconsistent results.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to examine the associations between work-related injuries and 10 types of healthcare service use for any cause among middle-aged and older Canadian workers using longitudinal data.



METHODS: Our study involved longitudinal analysis of baseline and 18-month follow-up Maintaining Contact Questionnaire data from the Canadian Longitudinal Survey on Aging (CLSA) for a national sample of Canadian males and females aged 45-85 years who worked or were recently retired (N = 24,748).



RESULTS: Among CLSA participants who worked or were recently retired, 361 per 10,000 reported a work-related injury within the year prior to the survey. Work-related injuries decreased with increasing age. Work-related injury was associated with emergency department visits, overnight hospitalization, visits to dentists, and visits to physiotherapists, occupational therapists, or chiropractors at follow-up in bivariate analyses. Compared to those with no work-related injuries, Canadians with work-related injuries had used, on average, a significantly higher number of health services within the last 12 months prior their survey. When controlling for the contribution of various socio-demographic, work-related, and health-related characteristics, work-related injuries remained a significant predictor of emergency department visits and visits to physiotherapists, occupational therapists, or chiropractors.



CONCLUSIONS: The relationship between work-related injuries, emergency department visits, and visits to physiotherapists, occupational therapists, or chiropractors in middle-aged and older workers in Canada suggests that workplace injuries can be associated with ongoing health problems.



PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Healthcare services used by injured employees must be considered priorities for employment insurance coverage, if not already covered. Future research should more fully examine whether pre-existing health conditions predict both work-related injury and subsequent health problems. Injury-specific healthcare use following work-related injuries in middle-aged and older workers, as well as economic costs, should also be examined.

