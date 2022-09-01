|
Citation
Newnam S, St Louis R, Stephens A, Sheppard D. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 410-417.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36481034
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Light vehicles (<4.5 tons) driven for work purposes represent a significant proportion of the registered motor vehicles on our roads. Drivers of these vehicles have significant exposure to the dangers of the road transport environment. To optimize safety for these workers, it is critical to understand the factors contributing to risk of being involved in an incident. This information can then be used to inform the review and revision of existing risk controls and the development of targeted prevention activities.
Language: en
Keywords
Crashes; Systematic review; Risk factors; Systems thinking; Work-related driving