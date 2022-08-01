|
Citation
Cappellari P, Weber BS. J. Saf. Res. 2022; 83: 57-65.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36481037
Abstract
INTRODUCTION AND METHOD: We use the arguably exogenous intensity of COVID-19 as an instrument in order to study the relationship between traffic volume and vehicle collisions in a large metropolitan area. We correlate data from multiple sources and consider a time interval ranging from about one year before to one year after the pandemic breakout, which allows to account for preexisting seasonal patterns as well as the disruption brought by the pandemic.
Language: en
Keywords
Traffic; COVID-19; Collisions; Smart city