Abstract

INTRODUCTION: An important issue affecting the safety of riders is running a red light. Many factors can affect this risky behavior including demographic, safety, and meteorological factors.



METHOD: Using two models, the Prototype Willingness Model (PWM) and the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), this study examines this behavior. In this study, 853 participants completed an online questionnaire.



RESULTS: The results indicated that older people and those who were married ran the red light less frequently compared with other riders. Additionally, people who rode motorcycles for more hours in a day had greater intentions and willingness to run the red light. People who had prior risky experiences while riding in the past reported running red lights more frequently. When comparing the two models, the PWM predicted a greater level of variance in the red-light running behavior when compared with the TPB. Among the components of the TPB model, the attitude factor was the strongest predictor. Prototype similarity was the strongest predictor of red-light running among the components of the PWM. Finally, it was observed that using a road safety educational (RSE) solution can effectively reduce the rate of red light traffic running among motorcyclists.

Language: en